Decoding Bank of America's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $913,013 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,729,666.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $57.5 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 10902.2, with a total volume reaching 68,134.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $57.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.71 $2.7 $2.7 $50.00 $585.8K 21.7K 2.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $48.00 $385.1K 3.2K 0 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.64 $2.62 $2.62 $50.00 $188.3K 21.7K 2.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.92 $2.9 $2.92 $50.00 $146.0K 15.1K 0 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.63 $2.61 $2.63 $48.00 $129.7K 15.9K 552

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Current Position of Bank of America

Currently trading with a volume of 25,117,859, the BAC's price is up by 0.16%, now at $50.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $57.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.