Sea Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Sea SE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 16% bullish and 58% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $43,650, and 11 calls, totaling $2,324,450.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $200.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $48.35 $46.8 $47.55 $175.00 $1.0M 293 212 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.8 $42.8 $42.8 $185.00 $689.0K 232 0 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.35 $11.95 $12.24 $180.00 $195.8K 6.9K 169 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $12.45 $12.3 $12.37 $180.00 $166.9K 6.9K 1.3K SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $19.8 $19.45 $19.55 $200.00 $58.6K 404 12

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Sea's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,058,611, the price of SE is down by -0.52%, reaching $187.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $209.72.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $205. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sea, targeting a price of $214. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Sea with a target price of $219.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

