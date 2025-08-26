Coherent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coherent. Our analysis of options history for Coherent COHR revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $69,250, and 7 were calls, valued at $459,870.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $115.0 for Coherent during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coherent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coherent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coherent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $8.6 $7.9 $8.35 $115.00 $250.5K 0 300 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.2 $80.00 $42.5K 631 72 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.6 $25.5 $26.22 $70.00 $39.3K 746 15 COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $90.00 $37.8K 1.1K 95 COHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $80.00 $36.7K 3.0K 572

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

In light of the recent options history for Coherent, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Coherent Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,344,642, the price of COHR is up 0.11% at $90.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coherent

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.4.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $89. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $118. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.