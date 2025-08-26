Smart Money Is Betting Big In PFE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $2,349,878 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,061,250.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $26.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.94 $0.9 $0.93 $26.00 $2.3M 169 24.8K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.6 $1.56 $1.57 $25.00 $785.0K 34.3K 5.0K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $18.00 $74.5K 461 200 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $18.00 $74.0K 461 0 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $20.00 $54.0K 10.7K 100

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pfizer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer

With a trading volume of 11,574,408, the price of PFE is down by -0.36%, reaching $25.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $26. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

