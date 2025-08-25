This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AbbVie ABBV, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABBV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for AbbVie. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $553,910, and 5 are calls, amounting to $659,058.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $230.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 2383.38 with a total volume of 2,932.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.0 $22.65 $23.0 $210.00 $460.0K 75 200 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $2.13 $1.89 $2.0 $230.00 $240.1K 7.5K 1.5K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.85 $4.4 $4.4 $220.00 $220.0K 5.1K 502 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $200.00 $85.0K 785 5 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $230.00 $78.0K 4.3K 210

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Having examined the options trading patterns of AbbVie, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AbbVie's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,224,117, with ABBV's price down by -1.28%, positioned at $207.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $237.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $231. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $236. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $227.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.