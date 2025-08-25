Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COF

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Capital One Finl. Our analysis of options history for Capital One Finl COF revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $256,900, and 6 were calls, valued at $2,624,052.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $220.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capital One Finl stands at 307.6, with a total volume reaching 557.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capital One Finl, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $124.3 $122.5 $122.82 $100.00 $1.2M 57 100 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $124.1 $122.5 $122.82 $100.00 $614.1K 57 150 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $123.3 $122.6 $122.82 $100.00 $540.6K 57 194 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.3 $9.2 $9.0 $165.00 $227.9K 289 0 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $22.2 $20.4 $21.3 $220.00 $102.2K 241 49

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Capital One Finl

Trading volume stands at 925,647, with COF's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $221.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $260.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.