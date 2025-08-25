What the Options Market Tells Us About Robinhood Markets

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,300, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $975,777.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 3885.1 with a total volume of 6,311.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $11.85 $9.3 $9.75 $99.00 $487.5K 210 500 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $100.00 $89.0K 1.2K 0 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.25 $6.0 $6.05 $120.00 $76.2K 4.4K 1.3K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $6.9 $5.55 $6.11 $104.00 $73.3K 3.1K 509 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.1 $15.6 $15.8 $120.00 $71.1K 758 0

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Robinhood Markets

With a trading volume of 3,708,114, the price of HOOD is down by -2.2%, reaching $106.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $106. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.