Spotlight on PayPal Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $1,989,549, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,236,498.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $120.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.62 $1.56 $1.57 $120.00 $86.3K 3.3K 819 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.64 $2.61 $2.64 $65.00 $79.2K 4.1K 1.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $75.00 $65.8K 4.5K 263 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.55 $67.50 $65.5K 3.6K 414 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $1.72 $1.65 $1.72 $69.00 $61.4K 119 450

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,422,943, the PYPL's price is up by 3.36%, now at $69.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.5.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $96. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $95. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.