Smart Money Is Betting Big In WULF Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards TeraWulf WULF, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WULF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for TeraWulf. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $170,377, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,578,955.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.5 to $15.0 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TeraWulf options trades today is 9543.7 with a total volume of 29,566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TeraWulf's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.5 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.15 $2.82 $2.82 $12.00 $282.0K 7.5K 0 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $7.00 $241.3K 1.9K 641 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $7.00 $138.7K 1.9K 1.0K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.12 $1.1 $1.12 $11.00 $103.9K 1.4K 1.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $10.00 $81.5K 74.3K 748

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TeraWulf, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is TeraWulf Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 43,087,932, with WULF's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $9.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $14. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $14. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TeraWulf with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.