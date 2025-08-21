Spotlight on Cisco Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems CSCO revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $146,335, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,285,229.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 10472.71 with a total volume of 4,326.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.64 $62.50 $1.1M 2.7K 1.7K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.13 $2.06 $2.13 $60.00 $81.7K 197 394 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.3 $19.25 $19.3 $50.00 $48.2K 542 25 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.4 $70.00 $44.2K 41.8K 1.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $69.00 $34.8K 5.9K 496

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cisco Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

Currently trading with a volume of 4,562,995, the CSCO's price is down by -0.48%, now at $66.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $77.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $87. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $74. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $71. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $83. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to In-Line, setting a price target of $72.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.