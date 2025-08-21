A Closer Look at Viking Therapeutics's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Viking Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Viking Therapeutics VKTX revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,791, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,136,245.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $120.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Viking Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Viking Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $25.00 $613.2K 1.4K 14 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.3 $5.05 $27.00 $151.5K 980 1.1K VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.88 $0.9 $60.00 $78.5K 22.0K 1.0K VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.95 $5.1 $27.00 $78.5K 980 155 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.05 $5.1 $27.00 $50.4K 980 655

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,350,419, with VKTX's price down by -0.35%, positioned at $25.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics with a target price of $122. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $102. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Viking Therapeutics with a target price of $38.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.