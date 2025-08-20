Smart Money Is Betting Big In CEG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy CEG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,778,442, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,172,566.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $360.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.0 $23.2 $23.5 $260.00 $940.0K 260 400 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.3 $7.9 $8.0 $350.00 $800.0K 38 1.0K CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $15.4 $15.1 $15.22 $320.00 $106.7K 1.3K 236 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $23.9 $23.3 $23.3 $240.00 $83.8K 62 36 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $15.6 $15.2 $15.25 $320.00 $73.1K 1.3K 124

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy

With a trading volume of 1,873,123, the price of CEG is down by -1.48%, reaching $312.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $397.8.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $390. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $462. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $359. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $393. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $385.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.