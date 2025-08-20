Decoding T-Mobile US's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US TMUS revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $73,100, and 10 were calls, valued at $422,118.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $290.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.65 $9.1 $9.33 $260.00 $93.3K 495 53 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.85 $12.0 $270.00 $60.0K 946 55 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.55 $45.5 $46.55 $240.00 $55.8K 246 11 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.95 $24.7 $24.75 $280.00 $39.6K 129 0 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.47 $2.32 $2.35 $270.00 $35.2K 3.3K 10

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

T-Mobile US's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,472,844, the price of TMUS is up 0.67% at $259.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $278.33.

