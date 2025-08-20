Smart Money Is Betting Big In IONQ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ IONQ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $503,864, and 6 are calls, amounting to $305,287.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $70.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.11 $1.87 $1.98 $60.00 $98.5K 4.7K 507 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.3 $26.15 $27.3 $10.00 $81.9K 923 1 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.3 $7.25 $7.25 $39.00 $68.8K 175 21 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.0 $14.85 $15.0 $50.00 $60.0K 1.1K 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $38.00 $52.5K 318 170

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IonQ, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,477,140, the price of IONQ is up 0.73% at $37.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rosenblatt lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IonQ with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.