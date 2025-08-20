Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Strategy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Strategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 115 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 58 are puts, totaling $4,264,002, and 57 are calls, amounting to $19,203,558.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $1080.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $36.3 $35.6 $35.9 $370.00 $5.3M 525 3.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.05 $26.7 $27.34 $400.00 $4.1M 5.4K 1.8K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $54.05 $54.0 $54.0 $370.00 $540.0K 804 418 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $24.25 $23.85 $24.07 $250.00 $380.3K 928 1 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $254.15 $250.8 $252.28 $100.00 $252.2K 3 0

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Present Market Standing of Strategy

Currently trading with a volume of 6,439,396, the MSTR's price is up by 1.02%, now at $340.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $673.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $680. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Strategy with a target price of $697. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $586. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $705. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Strategy with a target price of $700.

