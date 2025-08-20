This Is What Whales Are Betting On Credo Technology Group

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Credo Technology Group CRDO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CRDO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Credo Technology Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,600, and 8 calls, totaling $371,600.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $180.0 for Credo Technology Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Credo Technology Group options trades today is 1399.5 with a total volume of 104.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Credo Technology Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $125.00 $87.5K 4.9K 0 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.4 $19.8 $19.84 $100.00 $69.3K 390 0 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.7 $39.3 $39.7 $70.00 $43.6K 1.9K 0 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.1 $38.8 $39.1 $70.00 $39.1K 1.9K 11 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.7 $38.8 $39.0 $70.00 $39.0K 1.9K 31

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Credo Technology Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Credo Technology Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 637,526, the price of CRDO is down -5.26% at $100.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

