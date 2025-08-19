Decoding Applied Optoelectronics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Optoelectronics AAOI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $71,300, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,055,465.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $19.0 and $30.0 for Applied Optoelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Optoelectronics options trades today is 1311.0 with a total volume of 3,690.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Optoelectronics's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $22.00 $310.8K 1.0K 1.0K AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $30.00 $195.0K 2.5K 569 AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $19.00 $155.9K 373 420 AAOI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.7 $5.0 $26.00 $150.0K 594 503 AAOI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $20.00 $71.3K 3.6K 623

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products, for four networking end-markets; internet data center, CATV, telecom, and FTTH. The Company designs and manufactures a wide range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The Company has manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S., Taiwan, and China.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Optoelectronics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Applied Optoelectronics

With a trading volume of 6,201,496, the price of AAOI is down by -1.26%, reaching $25.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Applied Optoelectronics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $15. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.