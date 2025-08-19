What the Options Market Tells Us About SoundHound AI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoundHound AI.

Looking at options history for SoundHound AI SOUN we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $224,823 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,725,560.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $20.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoundHound AI options trades today is 3842.5 with a total volume of 25,602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoundHound AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.6 $10.5 $10.6 $4.00 $530.0K 1.3K 100 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.93 $2.73 $2.73 $15.00 $124.2K 11.4K 582 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.65 $5.3 $5.3 $15.00 $106.0K 6.3K 205 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.55 $10.45 $10.55 $4.00 $103.3K 1.3K 1.1K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.75 $8.0 $7.00 $99.2K 7.8K 0

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Current Position of SoundHound AI

With a volume of 36,476,271, the price of SOUN is down -9.8% at $13.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoundHound AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

