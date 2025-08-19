Behind the Scenes of Nebius Group's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nebius Group NBIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $588,455, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $769,877.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $80.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $33.7 $31.0 $32.95 $50.00 $164.7K 7.9K 52 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $70.00 $160.0K 3.4K 24 NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $6.2 $5.8 $5.8 $75.00 $116.0K 1.4K 201 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $13.5 $13.1 $13.5 $80.00 $108.0K 2.0K 6 NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.8 $5.2 $5.2 $75.00 $104.0K 1.4K 1

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nebius Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Nebius Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,564,817, the price of NBIS is down -4.45% at $69.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nebius Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.