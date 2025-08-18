Oracle's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oracle ORCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 98 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 43 are puts, totaling $4,899,223, and 55 are calls, amounting to $3,605,799.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $380.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.65 $16.45 $16.65 $230.00 $1.4M 330 855 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.6 $247.50 $363.2K 94 1.0K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.15 $247.50 $356.0K 94 1.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $92.25 $91.8 $91.8 $165.00 $137.7K 11.0K 30 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.25 $10.75 $10.9 $300.00 $116.6K 1.9K 271

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Oracle's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,790,528, the price of ORCL is down -0.03% at $248.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Oracle

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $307.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $308. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $300. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $295. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.