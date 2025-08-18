Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Digital APLD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Applied Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $409,565, and 18 are calls, amounting to $945,829.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $30.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.95 $6.85 $6.85 $21.00 $166.4K 201 243 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.35 $5.0 $5.0 $22.00 $124.0K 153 253 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $2.83 $2.82 $2.82 $14.00 $112.7K 711 2.0K APLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $23.00 $80.8K 3 515 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.3 $12.00 $75.6K 4.6K 291

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Applied Digital's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 45,498,888, the APLD's price is up by 5.61%, now at $14.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.5.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from Lake Street has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from Compass Point has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.