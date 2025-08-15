Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NOC

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Northrop Grumman. Our analysis of options history for Northrop Grumman NOC revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $129,010, and 8 were calls, valued at $786,360.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $640.0 for Northrop Grumman during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Northrop Grumman options trades today is 80.71 with a total volume of 177.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Northrop Grumman's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $640.0 over the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $83.8 $80.3 $83.8 $500.00 $318.4K 181 50 NOC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $63.6 $59.6 $61.94 $525.00 $185.4K 153 5 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $26.4 $24.4 $25.59 $620.00 $76.7K 4 30 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $21.6 $15.9 $18.75 $565.00 $75.0K 92 40 NOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $81.3 $81.1 $81.3 $640.00 $40.6K 0 9

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber, creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program, and maintains and upgrades numerous other military aircraft. Defense systems makes artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, long-range missiles, and missile defense systems. Mission systems creates and integrates a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Space systems produces satellites, sensors, space structures, and rocket motors.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Northrop Grumman, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Northrop Grumman's Current Market Status

With a volume of 347,532, the price of NOC is up 0.3% at $585.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Northrop Grumman

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $601.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Northrop Grumman, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $565. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Northrop Grumman, targeting a price of $580. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $625. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Northrop Grumman, maintaining a target price of $585.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

