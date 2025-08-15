SoundHound AI Unusual Options Activity For August 15

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoundHound AI SOUN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOUN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for SoundHound AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $136,600, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,947,631.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $29.0 for SoundHound AI, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoundHound AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoundHound AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $29.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.57 $2.43 $2.43 $19.00 $243.0K 2.2K 1.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $14.00 $139.5K 3.6K 546 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $11.00 $121.0K 3.5K 246 SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.23 $1.22 $1.23 $27.00 $114.7K 2.6K 2.9K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.55 $6.45 $6.51 $9.00 $110.6K 925 186

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of SoundHound AI

With a volume of 33,195,450, the price of SOUN is down -4.26% at $15.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

* An analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $16. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on SoundHound AI, maintaining a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoundHound AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.