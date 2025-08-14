Decoding Fair Isaac's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Fair Isaac FICO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FICO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Fair Isaac. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $866,142, and 4 are calls, amounting to $162,251.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1140.0 to $2090.0 for Fair Isaac during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fair Isaac options trades today is 14.38 with a total volume of 99.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fair Isaac's big money trades within a strike price range of $1140.0 to $2090.0 over the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $628.0 $614.3 $628.0 $1940.00 $439.6K 1 7 FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $435.3 $419.3 $425.0 $1750.00 $170.0K 0 0 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $56.0 $48.0 $56.0 $1300.00 $112.0K 82 2 FICO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $61.9 $60.0 $60.0 $1300.00 $90.0K 82 37 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $116.7 $114.6 $116.7 $1200.00 $70.0K 7 0

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's US-centric credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fair Isaac, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Fair Isaac

Currently trading with a volume of 368,203, the FICO's price is down by 0.0%, now at $1335.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1901.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1800. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1950. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $1953.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.