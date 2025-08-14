Harrow Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Harrow HROW, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HROW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Harrow. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,500, and 7 calls, totaling $282,630.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $38.0 for Harrow during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Harrow stands at 307.4, with a total volume reaching 867.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Harrow, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $38.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Harrow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $38.00 $72.0K 154 202 HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $38.00 $72.0K 154 2 HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.3 $17.0 $17.28 $30.00 $31.1K 179 40 HROW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $34.00 $29.0K 544 50 HROW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.7 $34.00 $28.5K 544 0

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans. Its operating segments are The Branded segment includes activities of the Company's FDA-approved ophthalmology pharmaceutical products, including the out-licensing of rights to certain of branded products; and The ImprimisRx segment represents activities in the Company's ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical compounding business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Harrow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Harrow's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 919,856, with HROW's price down by -0.55%, positioned at $36.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Harrow

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Harrow, targeting a price of $64. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Harrow with a target price of $63.

