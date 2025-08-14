Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in HubSpot

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $117,425 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $257,162.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $430.0 to $550.0 for HubSpot during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $139.3 $133.2 $136.0 $550.00 $68.0K 8 5 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.3 $100.0 $100.0 $430.00 $50.0K 14 6 HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $101.4 $97.5 $98.8 $500.00 $49.4K 26 0 HUBS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $38.0 $35.6 $36.6 $460.00 $47.5K 68 1 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $103.0 $98.1 $98.1 $430.00 $39.2K 14 10

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HubSpot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of HubSpot

With a volume of 458,242, the price of HUBS is down -2.53% at $426.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On HubSpot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $648.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $660. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $655. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $675.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for HubSpot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.