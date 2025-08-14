Looking At Snowflake's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $472,570 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $628,400.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $220.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snowflake's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snowflake's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $30.2 $29.85 $30.2 $220.00 $205.3K 1.5K 69 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.2 $29.85 $30.2 $220.00 $181.2K 1.5K 69 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $13.7 $13.55 $13.55 $195.00 $135.5K 547 11 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $25.45 $24.7 $25.13 $195.00 $125.6K 792 30 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.25 $23.05 $23.25 $200.00 $95.3K 3.9K 43

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Snowflake

Currently trading with a volume of 1,113,888, the SNOW's price is down by -1.45%, now at $194.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on Snowflake

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $257.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.