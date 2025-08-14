Behind the Scenes of PTC Therapeutics's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on PTC Therapeutics PTCT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PTCT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for PTC Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 87% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $65,130, and 7 calls, totaling $351,600.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $48.0 to $50.0 for PTC Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PTC Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PTC Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $48.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PTC Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.6 $6.0 $50.00 $84.6K 4.6K 505 PTCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.5 $6.0 $50.00 $77.4K 4.6K 485 PTCT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.4 $3.9 $48.00 $65.1K 77 578 PTCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.5 $6.0 $50.00 $58.8K 4.6K 664 PTCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.6 $6.0 $50.00 $42.6K 4.6K 968

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. Its diversified therapeutic portfolio that includes several commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including discovery, research and clinical stages, focused on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas for rare diseases relating to neurology and metabolism. The Company views its operations and manages its business in one operating segment: life science.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PTC Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PTC Therapeutics

Trading volume stands at 176,218, with PTCT's price down by -1.39%, positioned at $47.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on PTC Therapeutics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $79.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on PTC Therapeutics with a target price of $63. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on PTC Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $79. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PTC Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on PTC Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PTC Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.