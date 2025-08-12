Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech MRVL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,512,016, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,738,915.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $90.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.05 $6.0 $6.05 $65.00 $181.5K 4.2K 0 MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.05 $9.8 $9.91 $70.00 $159.5K 6.1K 161 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.85 $7.75 $7.85 $75.00 $157.0K 5.6K 427 MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.85 $75.00 $157.0K 5.6K 227 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.9 $7.85 $7.85 $75.00 $151.5K 5.6K 832

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 6,745,359, with MRVL's price down by -1.55%, positioned at $76.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.