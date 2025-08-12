Smart Money Is Betting Big In VRT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $168,590, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $521,698.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $200.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertiv Holdings options trades today is 1551.54 with a total volume of 542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertiv Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $17.9 $16.75 $17.25 $130.00 $86.2K 1.5K 1 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.5 $5.7 $7.5 $135.00 $78.1K 3.7K 6 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.25 $7.35 $120.00 $73.5K 825 153 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $22.85 $22.2 $22.5 $140.00 $67.5K 339 30 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.55 $13.2 $13.28 $160.00 $66.4K 2.6K 0

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertiv Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,449,667, the VRT's price is up by 3.14%, now at $144.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $156.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $173. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $149. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $157. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $151. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.