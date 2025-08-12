Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,816 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $208,550.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $77.50 $52.5K 966 111 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.56 $2.52 $2.52 $75.00 $39.8K 1.7K 9 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $77.50 $39.5K 5.5K 256 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.34 $77.50 $33.0K 5.5K 106 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.63 $1.59 $1.6 $80.00 $32.0K 9.4K 8

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 742,890, the WFC's price is up by 1.13%, now at $78.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.