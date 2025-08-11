Decoding Take-Two Interactive's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive TTWO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,030, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $624,492.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $320.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Take-Two Interactive stands at 351.09, with a total volume reaching 1,395.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Take-Two Interactive, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $15.6 $15.5 $15.6 $280.00 $127.8K 56 0 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.8 $11.5 $11.5 $320.00 $57.5K 272 232 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.9 $11.5 $11.5 $320.00 $57.5K 272 182 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $227.50 $53.0K 240 401 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.2 $12.1 $12.1 $220.00 $52.0K 482 54

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive

With a volume of 2,044,431, the price of TTWO is up 0.94% at $219.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $275.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $265. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive with a target price of $275. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.