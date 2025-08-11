Circle Internet Group Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Circle Internet Group CRCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for Circle Internet Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,151,604, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,608,917.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $400.0 for Circle Internet Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Circle Internet Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Circle Internet Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.0 $1.8 $2.0 $200.00 $198.7K 6.6K 1.1K CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $180.00 $164.0K 1.8K 237 CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $92.8 $91.2 $92.13 $75.00 $138.1K 524 382 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $131.75 $126.5 $130.3 $280.00 $130.3K 80 191 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $131.75 $126.15 $129.75 $280.00 $129.7K 80 150

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

In light of the recent options history for Circle Internet Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Circle Internet Group

With a trading volume of 5,448,772, the price of CRCL is up by 4.55%, reaching $166.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Circle Internet Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

* An analyst from Compass Point downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.