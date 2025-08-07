Behind the Scenes of Comcast's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,685,430 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,742,794.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $45.0 for Comcast, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Comcast's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Comcast's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.5 to $45.0, over the past month.

Comcast 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $40.00 $562.9K 3.0K 1.0K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.3 $1.27 $1.3 $40.00 $520.0K 6.9K 4.6K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.15 $7.8 $7.95 $40.00 $397.5K 3.0K 1.0K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.85 $7.85 $7.85 $40.00 $392.5K 3.0K 0 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $40.00 $192.7K 3.0K 1.7K

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. The firm provides services to about half of the locations in this territory. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy.

In light of the recent options history for Comcast, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Comcast

With a trading volume of 11,659,774, the price of CMCSA is up by 0.75%, reaching $32.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Comcast

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $38.8.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Comcast, maintaining a target price of $37. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Comcast with a target price of $45. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Comcast, maintaining a target price of $36.

