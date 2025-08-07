Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVDA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 265 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $3,107,356 and 225, calls, for a total amount of $19,872,029.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $0.5 to $220.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.8 $14.7 $14.74 $175.00 $610.2K 85.5K 9.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.25 $9.15 $9.22 $185.00 $381.7K 84.0K 12.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $42.5 $42.35 $42.43 $220.00 $254.5K 724 30 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.81 $185.00 $190.4K 16.0K 17.2K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $18.15 $18.05 $18.1 $180.00 $181.0K 12.8K 1.7K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Trading volume stands at 72,490,382, with NVDA's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $181.74.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $192. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.