Vertex Pharmaceuticals Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $2,868,157, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,550,767.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $475.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $475.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $87.4 $84.5 $87.11 $467.50 $941.8K 176 166 VRTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $21.0 $20.5 $20.5 $380.00 $172.0K 54 30 VRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.8 $8.1 $8.0 $370.00 $140.0K 113 26 VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $88.5 $86.3 $86.3 $475.00 $138.9K 307 133 VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $87.6 $87.5 $87.5 $475.00 $113.7K 307 64

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Currently trading with a volume of 3,551,703, the VRTX's price is up by 3.1%, now at $386.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $459.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $530. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $439. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $455. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $411.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.