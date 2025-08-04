Decoding Apollo Asset Management's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Asset Management APO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Asset Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,642,768, and 8 are calls, amounting to $318,399.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $160.0 for Apollo Asset Management during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Asset Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Asset Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Asset Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.5 $140.00 $812.5K 3.0K 1.3K APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.3 $11.5 $140.00 $333.5K 215 295 APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.4 $4.0 $4.4 $140.00 $220.0K 1.0K 504 APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.45 $2.25 $2.31 $105.00 $87.7K 327 383 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.4 $140.00 $65.5K 4.7K 158

About Apollo Asset Management

Apollo Asset Management, Inc., formerly Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Where Is Apollo Asset Management Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,804,325, the APO's price is up by 1.58%, now at $140.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Asset Management

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $166.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Asset Management with a target price of $173. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Asset Management, maintaining a target price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Asset Management, targeting a price of $168. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Apollo Asset Management, maintaining a target price of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.