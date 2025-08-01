Dick's Sporting Goods Unusual Options Activity For August 01

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods.

Looking at options history for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $321,450 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $130,684.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $210.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.9 $17.8 $18.4 $200.00 $91.9K 457 52 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.0 $7.6 $8.0 $190.00 $91.2K 162 115 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.4 $13.8 $13.8 $200.00 $66.2K 3.6K 0 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $185.00 $38.3K 43 60 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.5 $9.0 $9.0 $210.00 $35.1K 6.4K 2

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dick's Sporting Goods, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Dick's Sporting Goods's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 945,195, with DKS's price down by -2.26%, positioned at $206.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Expert Opinions on Dick's Sporting Goods

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $215.0.

* An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

