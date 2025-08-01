Apollo Asset Management Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apollo Asset Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Asset Management APO we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $961,010 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,286,189.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $200.0 for Apollo Asset Management during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Asset Management options trades today is 1881.6 with a total volume of 5,347.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Asset Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Asset Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $63.5 $61.7 $63.5 $200.00 $635.0K 0 0 APO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.8 $12.6 $13.2 $135.00 $242.8K 2.3K 828 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.3 $15.2 $15.67 $135.00 $235.7K 2.3K 0 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.7 $14.6 $14.78 $135.00 $228.9K 2.3K 270 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.7 $14.2 $14.23 $135.00 $154.3K 2.3K 616

About Apollo Asset Management

Apollo Asset Management, Inc., formerly Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Asset Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Apollo Asset Management Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,752,410, the price of APO is down by -5.57%, reaching $137.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Asset Management

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $166.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Asset Management with a target price of $173. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Apollo Asset Management, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Apollo Asset Management, maintaining a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Asset Management, targeting a price of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apollo Asset Management, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.