Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Advanced Micro Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 84 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,046,627, and 62 are calls, for a total amount of $5,497,885.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $390.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 6218.83, with a total volume reaching 530,048.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $390.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.99 $170.00 $599.5K 3.9K 1.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $145.00 $480.8K 4.2K 112 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $18.5 $18.3 $18.46 $230.00 $368.6K 122 567 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $22.35 $22.3 $22.32 $300.00 $290.1K 305 273 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $18.45 $18.4 $18.45 $230.00 $191.9K 122 673

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 40,586,870, the price of AMD is down by -1.81%, reaching $173.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $175.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $140. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $210. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.