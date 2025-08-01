Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 17% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $927,696 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $699,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $105.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.55 $15.75 $65.00 $461.0K 1.2K 30 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.9 $6.5 $6.5 $65.00 $130.6K 5.9K 288 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $5.45 $5.25 $5.25 $64.00 $105.0K 2.2K 138 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $5.35 $5.15 $5.15 $64.00 $103.5K 2.2K 338 HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $2.6 $0.46 $1.68 $65.00 $84.0K 3.0K 1

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,346,780, the price of HIMS is down by -1.76%, reaching $65.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.