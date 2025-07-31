Bristol-Myers Squibb Unusual Options Activity For July 31

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,771,839, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $839,064.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bristol-Myers Squibb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $47.00 $199.1K 8.3K 2.0K BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.12 $1.93 $1.93 $44.00 $193.0K 9 1.0K BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.71 $2.62 $2.62 $45.00 $132.8K 17 519 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.19 $1.18 $1.18 $44.00 $119.0K 1.0K 1.0K BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.16 $2.15 $2.15 $47.00 $106.2K 770 1

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

In light of the recent options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 31,968,844, the BMY's price is down by -5.55%, now at $43.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bristol-Myers Squibb

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $34.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb, targeting a price of $34.

