Decoding Deere's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $418,051 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $427,644.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $550.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $420.0 to $550.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $34.7 $32.6 $33.95 $550.00 $95.1K 172 112 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $35.35 $32.45 $32.45 $550.00 $90.8K 172 84 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.95 $25.15 $25.95 $510.00 $77.8K 459 69 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $37.15 $36.0 $36.0 $550.00 $68.4K 172 38 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.95 $34.35 $35.38 $550.00 $67.2K 172 19

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Deere's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 872,650, the DE's price is up by 3.59%, now at $526.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Deere

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $560.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Deere with a target price of $560.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.