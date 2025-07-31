Verizon Communications Unusual Options Activity For July 31

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $428,237 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $322,644.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $65.0 for Verizon Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Verizon Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Verizon Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $33.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $35.00 $121.2K 332 4 VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $0.88 $0.8 $0.81 $33.00 $93.1K 371 1.1K VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.05 $2.93 $2.93 $40.00 $87.9K 1.2K 300 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.05 $2.93 $2.93 $40.00 $87.9K 1.2K 600 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.49 $1.42 $1.47 $38.00 $58.8K 3.3K 411

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for nearly 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Verizon Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,447,136, the price of VZ is up 0.55% at $42.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $47. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $49. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Verizon Communications, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.