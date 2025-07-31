Philip Morris Intl's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl PM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,463,455, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $354,650.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $190.0 for Philip Morris Intl, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.0 $21.7 $22.0 $185.00 $101.2K 218 89 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $27.3 $25.7 $27.3 $190.00 $101.0K 14 170 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $26.5 $26.1 $26.5 $190.00 $100.7K 14 226 PM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $26.6 $26.4 $26.4 $190.00 $100.3K 14 133 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.3 $22.9 $23.3 $185.00 $100.1K 218 0

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat sticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings, primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokable products but also gained a toehold in the US to sell its Iqos heated tobacco product.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Philip Morris Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl

Trading volume stands at 3,048,606, with PM's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $164.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $206.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.