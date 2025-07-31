A Closer Look at Salesforce's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce CRM revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $996,018, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,120,714.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $440.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 905.07 with a total volume of 1,274.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $11.85 $11.4 $11.6 $270.00 $348.0K 4.6K 26 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.65 $7.6 $7.65 $175.00 $306.0K 69 2 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $16.25 $15.35 $15.7 $220.00 $188.4K 104 120 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.2 $15.05 $15.19 $260.00 $151.9K 2.1K 335 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $3.05 $2.9 $2.9 $275.00 $87.7K 930 1

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,189,265, the CRM's price is down by -1.84%, now at $259.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $367.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $275. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $430. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $430.

