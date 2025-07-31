Meta Platforms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms META revealed 393 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,483,254, and 370 were calls, valued at $37,922,919.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $1000.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $1000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $21.65 $21.4 $21.74 $780.00 $293.2K 2.3K 1.3K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.05 $790.00 $270.7K 5.1K 13.2K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $11.75 $11.7 $11.7 $780.00 $210.7K 8.1K 9.4K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.5 $64.8 $65.5 $720.00 $170.3K 4.4K 1.0K META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $62.55 $61.9 $62.24 $720.00 $124.4K 5.6K 2.9K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status

With a volume of 10,996,834, the price of META is up 12.68% at $783.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $816.0.

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $800. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $905. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $775. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $800. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

