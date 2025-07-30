Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Circle Internet Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Circle Internet Group CRCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 86 uncommon options trades for Circle Internet Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 49 are puts, for a total amount of $4,401,457, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,182,945.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $425.0 for Circle Internet Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Circle Internet Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Circle Internet Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $425.0 in the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.9 $36.1 $37.35 $170.00 $1.1M 44 302 CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.7 $25.3 $26.0 $150.00 $260.0K 363 100 CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $1.75 $1.6 $1.6 $180.00 $161.2K 5.7K 5.4K CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $46.8 $44.3 $44.86 $225.00 $157.0K 40 35 CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.6 $46.5 $46.5 $190.00 $139.5K 785 53

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Circle Internet Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Circle Internet Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,365,446, the CRCL's price is up by 3.61%, now at $188.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Circle Internet Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $141.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Compass Point has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $130. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $210. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.