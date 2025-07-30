Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NVDA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 283 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 52 are puts, for a total amount of $5,129,780, and 231 are calls, for a total amount of $16,944,795.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $270.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $97.0 $96.6 $97.0 $270.00 $1.7M 1.0K 0 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.45 $10.4 $10.45 $180.00 $293.6K 39.5K 2.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $177.50 $190.9K 106.6K 52.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $192.50 $166.4K 3.8K 111.7K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $97.2 $97.05 $97.1 $270.00 $135.9K 1.0K 374

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

In light of the recent options history for NVIDIA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 40,808,631, the price of NVDA is up by 1.83%, reaching $178.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $192.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.