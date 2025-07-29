Expand Energy Unusual Options Activity For July 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Expand Energy EXE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EXE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Expand Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $493,149.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $110.0 for Expand Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Expand Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Expand Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Expand Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.63 $1.35 $1.5 $110.00 $180.0K 4.9K 2.3K EXE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.2 $1.07 $1.2 $105.00 $150.0K 1.3K 1.3K EXE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.49 $1.49 $110.00 $44.7K 4.9K 1.1K EXE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.63 $1.4 $1.4 $110.00 $33.0K 4.9K 404 EXE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $95.00 $33.0K 1.7K 60

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,406,496, the price of EXE is up by 0.38%, reaching $98.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Expand Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $136.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Expand Energy, maintaining a target price of $139. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Expand Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Expand Energy, maintaining a target price of $142. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Expand Energy, maintaining a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Expand Energy with a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Expand Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.